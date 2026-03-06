Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets candid about playing female pirate in 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commands seas in 'The Bluff'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas got honest about her charting new waters as she took on the rare role of a female pirate in Amazon Prime Video’s The Bluff.

The action-thriller, directed by Frank E. Flowers, casts Chopra Jonas as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a former pirate captain who has tried to leave her violent past behind.

Living peacefully with her family on the Cayman Islands, her world is shattered when her husband (Ismael Cruz Córdova) goes missing and a rival from her past, played by Karl Urban, brings danger back to her doorstep.

Nick Jonas’ wife revealed she was struck by how few female pirates have appeared on screen, despite history being full of women buccaneers.

“Successful stories of women in history are sometimes just forgotten,” she explained.

She added that the chance to embody a powerful female captain was irresistible.

Produced by Zoe Saldaña’s Cinestar, the Russo brothers’ AGBO, and Amazon Prime Video, The Bluff is the latest project under Chopra Jonas’ first-look deal with the streamer, following Citadel and Heads of State.

With The Bluff, Chopra Jonas not only redefines the pirate genre but also continues her mission to bring overlooked stories and global voices to mainstream audiences.