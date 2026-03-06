Harry Styles celebrates new album release with emotional note to fans

The Grammy winner, 31, is set for a world tour

Harry Styles has officially begun his Disco era.

The pop superstar released his long-awaited new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally on Friday, March 6, marking his first full-length project since 2022. The 12-track record pushes the former One Direction star into a new, dance-driven sound, which fans already got a taste of in Aperture, the album’s chart-topping lead single released earlier this year.

As the album dropped, Styles, 31, took to Instagram to celebrate and honour the last four years of labour, love, and growth. “It’s all there waiting for you,” he wrote to his fans.

The accompanying pictures captured milestone moments from the album’s production, including pictures with producer Kid Harpoon and co-writer Tyler Johnson.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally features a dozen new tracks including American Girls, Ready, Steady, Go!, Are You Listening Yet?, Taste Back, The Waiting Game, Season 2 Weight Loss, Coming p Roses, Pop, Dance No More, Paint by Numbers and Carla’s Song.

The Grammy winner is set to celebrate the release with a special launch performance on Friday night at Co-op Live. The concert will be filmed by Netflix and released as a streaming special two days later, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to the event.

Styles also has major touring plans lined up to support the album. The upcoming world tour will feature seven mini-residencies across major cities including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.

The run will include 30 shows at Madison Square Garden and a record-breaking 12 nights at Wembley Stadium, marking one of the most ambitious tours of Styles’ career.