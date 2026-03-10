25,000 NATO troops join ‘Cold Response’ Arctic drills amid Trump’s Greenland threats

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces have commenced the war drills, dubbed Cold Response, in Greenland amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to take over the Arctic island.

The exercises, scheduled from March 9 to March 19, are designed to bolster the defensive capabilities of the island. Nearly 25,000 troops from 14 nations are participating in the drills, including 4,000 from the United States (U.S.).

According to The Independent, the drills are primarily staged in Norway and Finland, the countries bordering Russia. This year’s exercises focus on civilians’ role in supporting military operations.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to take over Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump cited security concerns behind his demands, adding, “Denmark cannot adequately ensure the island’s security.”

He reiterated that nothing less than “total control” was acceptable to him. However, both the Greenlandic and Danish governments have categorically rejected Trump’s demands.

Earlier, the U.S. military also withdrew one squadron of F-35 fighter jets from the Cold Response, without sharing specific reasons behind the move.

Speaking to Reuters, the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe said the U.S. military was a globally deployed force, adding, “It is not abnormal for forces to be dynamically re-tasked or reallocated for a host of reasons.”

The U.S. military refused to specify whether the redeployment of the fighter jet squadron was due to the ongoing war with Iran in the Middle East.

It remains unclear if the exercises could dissuade Trump from his demand of acquiring Greenland.