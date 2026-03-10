 
FA Cup quarter-final draw sets up blockbuster Manchester City vs Liverpool clash

Quarter finals are scheduled for Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 10, 2026

The FA Cup quarter-final draw has excited football fans by revealing the highly anticipated showdown between Premier League titans Manchester City and Liverpool.

Chelsea and Arsenal, on the other hand, secured more favourable paths to the semifinals.

The draw, conducted on Monday, March 9, pits Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City against Arne Slot’s Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium during the weekend of April 4-5.

Liverpool qualified for the quarterfinals after an emphatic 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Andy Robertson scored the opener with an incredible effort before assisting Mohamed Salah for the second, and Curtis Jones scored the third before Hwang Hee-chan scored for the home team.

Manchester City qualified for the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United, with goals from a brace by Omar Marmoush and Savinho. The win was Manchester City's eighth consecutive quarterfinal qualification in the FA Cup.

Additionally, Chelsea will host third-tier Port Vale at Stamford Bridge after Liam Rosenior’s side overcame Wrexham in a thrilling encounter.

Arsenal secured a second-tier Southampton, while Leeds United will face either West Ham or Brentford in London, with that fifth-round tie scheduled for Monday evening.

The complete quarter-final lineup is:

  • Southampton vs Arsenal
  • Chelsea vs Port Vale
  • Manchester City vs Liverpool
  • West Ham/Brentford vs Leeds United

Where to watch the FA Cup?

The FA Cup will be available via official broadcasting partners. Fans in the UK can watch on TNT Sports (via Disney+). While in the U.S., matches are available on ESPN+. The official coverage of quarter final draw is available on TNT Sports 1, Discovery+, and the TNT Sports YouTube channel. 

