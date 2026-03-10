 
Bears sign linebacker Devin Bush to three-year $30 million deal

Devin Bush had an impressive 2025 season in which he recorded a career-high 125 tackles

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 10, 2026

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with free-agent linebacker Devin Bush, a team source told The Athletic.

The 27-year-old American football player was ranked No. 25 on The Athletic’s list of the top 150 free agents and was the second-ranked linebacker available this offseason.

Bush spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns on one-year contracts after previously playing for the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

His new deal with Chicago comes after an impressive 2025 season in which he recorded a career-high 125 tackles and returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns.

Bush was originally selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh, where he spent four seasons before moving to Seattle as a backup for the 2023 campaign.

His departure comes during a period of change for Cleveland’s defence.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz resigned last month after helping build one of the National Football League’s top defensive units over the past three seasons.

Most of the defensive staff and roster are expected to remain under new coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

