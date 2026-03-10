 
Two ‘doomsday fish' wash ashore in Mexico, fueling folklore fears

March 10, 2026

Two deep-sea oarfish, also known as doomsday fish, have washed ashore simultaneously on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The appearance of elusive, ribbon-like creatures left onlookers stunned and sparked a social media buzz.

The sighting of doomsday fish was first reported on March 4 when people spotted them on the beach in shallow water.

Soon, the video started circulating on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the fish were stranded near the shore where people later rescued them.

However, it remains unclear whether fish survived after being pushed back to sea.

What is a doomsday fish?

Oarfish is a deep-sea creature that is usually found at around 3,000 feet (around 1,000 meters), making surface sightings extraordinarily rare.

In the past several hundred years, there have been only a handful of oarfish sightings along the Cabo coastline.

The fish is called “doomsday fish” due to Japanese folklore, which believes that it appears before tsunamis or earthquakes.

However, there’s no scientific evidence to support such claims. 

