 
Geo News

Startup plans to sell sunlight by sending 50,000 mirrors into space

The company has also raised more than $28 million from investors

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 11, 2026

Startup plans to sell sunlight by sending 50,000 mirrors into space
Startup plans to sell sunlight by sending 50,000 mirrors into space

Scientists have unveiled a controversial plan to sell sunlight on demand by sending 50,000 mirrors into space.

A California-based startup, Reflect Orbital is already in the process to secure permission to send a 60-foot prototype mirror into orbit by this summer.

The mirror will beam sunlight back to Earth and illuminate an area about three miles (4.8 km) wide.

The company behind the project aims to deliver sunlight to several locations, including:

  • Solar power plants, allowing them to operate 24 hours a day;
  • Disaster-struck regions, allowing rescue operations to continue throughout the day.

It even aims to replace streetlights. Reflect Orbital has already applied for a license from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the government agency responsible for issuing licences for satellites.

The company has also raised more than $28 million from investors. It plans to expand the number of mirrors to 5,000 by 2030 and 50,000 by 2035.

In an interview with the New York Times, Reflect Orbital’s CEO Ben Nowack said, “We are trying to build something that could replace fossil fuels and really power everything.”

However, the ambitious project has also raised concerns about its implications.

A neurobiologist at Northwestern University and co-director of the Center for Sleep and Circadian Biology, Martha Hotz Vitaterna, said: “The implications for wildlife, for all life, are enormous.”

The idea is not new, as a Russian satellite dubbed Znamya unfurled a 65-foot mirror and reflected sunlight back to Earth producing light comparable to two or three full moons in 1993. 

Hawaii braces for powerful Kona storm as flood threat looms
Hawaii braces for powerful Kona storm as flood threat looms
First blizzard warning in years as Washington braces for 100 inches of snow
First blizzard warning in years as Washington braces for 100 inches of snow
US judge says prosecutors picked by AG Pam Bondi were appointed illegally
US judge says prosecutors picked by AG Pam Bondi were appointed illegally
Black rain in Iran: Which other countries are at risk?
Black rain in Iran: Which other countries are at risk?
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS packed with surprising amount of alcohol, ALMA reveals
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS packed with surprising amount of alcohol, ALMA reveals
Five Iranian women soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list
Five Iranian women soccer player granted asylum in Australia: See full list
FDA approves leucovorin for rare genetic disease ‘cerebral folate deficiency,' not autism
FDA approves leucovorin for rare genetic disease ‘cerebral folate deficiency,' not autism
Trump appoints Erika Kirk to US Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors
Trump appoints Erika Kirk to US Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors