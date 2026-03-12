 
Stryker responds to potential Iran-linked cyberattack—here's what we know

At the time the system was struck by the cyberattack, a recorded message was played, 'We are currently experiencing a building emergency'

Geo News Digital Desk
March 12, 2026

After an Iran-based hacker group claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on a Michigan-based tech company, Stryker, a first since the war began.

The company manufactures a range of medical tech equipment and is based in Michigan.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal had reported that the Portage-based company Stryker is experiencing a global outage across its systems.

The publication citing staff sources reported that company staff and contractors have reported seeing the logo of an Iran-linked hacking group appear on company devices.

In a latest update around 12:32 a.m. EST, the company issued a statement that reads, "We are continuing to resolve the disruption impacting our global network, resulting from the cyberattack.”

The statement added, “At this time, there is no indication of malware or ransomware, and we believe the situation is contained to our internal Microsoft environment only.”

What actually happened?

At the time the system was struck by the cyberattack, a recorded message was played when calling Stryker’s Portage facility on Wednesday morning, March 11, that flashed, “We are currently experiencing a building emergency.”

According to ABC News, a pro-Iran hacking group, Handala, is behind the cyberattack on Stryker.

The outlet added that the group in a post on X, has claimed the responsibility that it executed the cyberattack “in retaliation” for the ongoing war in the Middle East.

