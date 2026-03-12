Trump officials buying nuclear ‘doomsday' bunkers amid World War III fears

Officials from the United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump’s administration have suddenly started buying the bomb-proof “doomsday” bunkers as fears of a wider Middle East war grow.

The CEO Atlas Survival Shelters, a company that creates bunkers designed to protect customers from drone attacks, ballistic missile strikes and even nuclear Armageddon, has confirmed that at least two members of the Trump cabinet have purchased bunkers.

This comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel joint military strikes on Iran and subsequent retaliation by the Islamic Republic. Experts have warned that if the war prolongs it could become a trigger for World War III.

While war has brought misery for many, the conflict has created a business opportunity for the CEO of the Texas-based company.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Ron Hubbard said: “I have been inundated with calls,” adding that inquiries have gone tenfold.

In an apparent coincidence, Hubbard’s company expanded and opened offices in Dubai just two days before Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on American military bases in the Middle East.

Following the attacks on Dubai, Hubbard said some of the city's billionaires got in touch to purchase the bunkers.

He said: “I would not call it lucky, but I would call it good timing for them.”

Despite seeing a remarkable boom in business and his bunkers costing over $5 million, Hubbard insists that his motivation is to protect people and profits are not his main goal.

Israel’s war in Gaza and Russia’s military campaign against Ukraine also provided a surge in business but war with Iran “has hit home”. Hubbard expects his company sales to grow from $2 million a month this year to $50 million next month.

The Texan businessman said that he was not among those who root for war, adding, “Considering the current situation, I don’t have to advertise my business very much.”