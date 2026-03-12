Gavin Newsom warns of ‘worst-case scenario' after FBI said Iran could attack California with drones

California Governor Gavin Newsom breaks silence after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warned that Iran could retaliate against the U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes via drone attacks on California.

The Democratic Party politician, considered the party’s frontrunner for 2028 presidential elections, said that state officials were aware of the threat and were in close contact with federal and local law enforcement agencies.

In an unrelated press-conference on Wednesday, the 58-year-old governor said: “It’s all about a posture of preparedness for a worst-case scenario.”

Newsom also criticised the U.S. President Donald Trump and asked him to come forward and address the nation. He urged the president to tell the public: “What is this all about? What’s the end game here?”.

He added that state officials were unaware of any imminent threats.

This comes after the FBI warned that Iran could attack California after the U.S. and Israel launched joint military strikes against the Islamic Republic, which have so far resulted in the killing of over 1,000 people, including over 160 children martyred in an alleged American airstrike on a girl’s school in Minab.

The bombing also resulted in the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory missile strikes against Israel and American bases in the Middle East; however, it hasn’t yet directly attacked the American mainland.

Earlier, a mysterious drone was detected flying near the Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, prompting officials to raise the security threat level to “Charlie”. Further details about the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) have been kept under wraps.

The FBI warning stated that Iran aspired to carry out such a counterstrike, not that it had the capability to do so.