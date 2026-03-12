 
Geo News

WhatsApp now warns you when someone's trying to hijack your account

Meta launches new AI-powered anti-scam tools across WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 12, 2026

WhatsApp now warns you when someone’s trying to hijack your account
WhatsApp now warns you when someone’s trying to hijack your account 

Meta announced a sweeping expansion of its anti-scam features, deploying new artificial intelligence (AI) tools across its major apps, such as Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp, to protect users from increasing fraud attempts.

To curb fraud, the company also removed over 159 million scam ads globally in 2025. Among them, 92% were those who were taken down before any user reported them.

In addition to this, Meta disabled 10.9 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram that were linked to criminal scam centres.

In the new update, WhatsApp is launching device linking warnings to help users identify suspicious linking requests. The feature will display the source of suspicious requests to help users avoid scams where fraudsters trick users into linking their accounts to external devices through fake QR codes or voting schemes.

“This gives you the chance to pause and reconsider before it happens,” Meta states in its announcement.

Beyond WhatsApp, Meta has also introduced advanced safety features in its other social media apps.

Facebook is testing friend request alerts that flag accounts with few connections or mismatched location information, assisting users in recognizing potential impersonators before engaging.

Messenger is also running AI scam detection to flag suspicious chat patterns such as fake job offers. 

Italy eliminates Mexico, securing WBC knockout spot with Team USA
Italy eliminates Mexico, securing WBC knockout spot with Team USA
SiriusXM's Lord Sear mourned by hip-hop world after death at 52
SiriusXM's Lord Sear mourned by hip-hop world after death at 52
Trump endorses Jake Paul, says boxer can run for 'whatever office he wants' video
Trump endorses Jake Paul, says boxer can run for 'whatever office he wants'
How $200 oil will hit your wallet: Gas, food, household prices explained
How $200 oil will hit your wallet: Gas, food, household prices explained
Is Iran planning to attack California? Here's what we know
Is Iran planning to attack California? Here's what we know
IEA announces record 400 million barrel oil release amid Middle East tensions
IEA announces record 400 million barrel oil release amid Middle East tensions
Four wet wipe brands linked to six deaths in deadly bacteria outbreak in UK: See full list here
Four wet wipe brands linked to six deaths in deadly bacteria outbreak in UK: See full list here
YouTube hits $62 billion revenue, overtakes Disney as world's largest media company
YouTube hits $62 billion revenue, overtakes Disney as world's largest media company