Liza Tarbuck leaves BBC Radio 2 after 14 years: What does she have planned?

Liza Tarbuck, BBC Radio 2 show host, is exiting the organization in a surprise announcement on Thursday morning, March 12, 2026.

Liza Tarbuck has been doing her Saturday evening show on BBC Radio 2 for a straight 14 years.

Announcing her departure, Tarbuck shared the news with her social media community in a handwritten note on Instagram, ”We made 2 hrs (hours) of radio feel like a private members club, that’s the stuff of dreams.”

Tarbuck has been hosting the show since 2012, but she has not gone on air since January 17, as per a BBC report.

However, during her last show appearance, Tarbuck's statement has sparked buzz on social media, she said, “I’ll be seeing you…won’t I? Yes, I”ll be seeing you next week.”

Tarbuck, while reflecting back on the years she spent on the show, added, “Thousands of people enjoyed each other’s company like great friends...Thank you for letting me in, it’s been a privilege.”

BBC Radio 2, in a statement said the departing broadcaster had “decided she’d like her weekends back.”

However, it is yet to be seen whether there’s more to the story or Trabuck just actually wanted to enjoy her weekends.