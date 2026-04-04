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Oxford women end 10-year wait, Cambridge men win fourth straight boat race

Oxford claim women’s boat race for first time since 2016

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 04, 2026

Oxford women end 10-year wait, Cambridge men win fourth straight boat race
Oxford women end 10-year wait, Cambridge men win fourth straight boat race

Oxford’s women secured their first victory in the Boat Race since 2016 on Saturday, April 4, while Cambridge’s men marked their fourth consecutive win on the River Thames.

In the women’s race number 80, Oxford made an explosive start on the 4.3-mile course between Putney and Chiswick. Cambridge failed to react, and the Dark Blues hung on for a nine-second victory, marking their 31st overall win.

On the other hand, in the 171st men’s event, Cambridge entered as strong favourites and lived up to that mark.

Their major competitor was Oxford, but the Light Blues’ class showed in the final third as they pulled clear to triumph by 11.02 seconds.

With this win, Cambridge secured their seventh win in eight years. On this remarkable moment, the Cambridge president said: “That feels amazing, it was a super-hard race. Everyone was blowing by halfway, but we did the job early, and our job was to get the job done.”

The racing conditions were quite challenging for both crews, but Oxford’s women overcame them to end a decade of constant frustration, while Cambridge’s men maintained their dominance. 

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