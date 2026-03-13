Bunnie Xo opens up about cosmetic surgery plans, recovery journey

Bunnie Xo shared that she is up for a big change.

The Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic author shared on her Dumb Blonde podcast that she’s scheduled to undergo a facelift on March 15.

“Send lots of prayers for your girl,” she told listeners. “I’m going to look crazy, guys. I’m going to be so bruised. It’s going to be a little weird. Don’t freak out.”

While the 46-year-old admitted she’s bracing for the recovery period, she expressed full confidence in her surgeon.

“My doctor is really f--king good,” she assured fans. “So, everything’s going to go great.”

Bunnie, who has been married to Jelly Roll since 2016, has long been transparent about her cosmetic journey.

She has previously undergone breast augmentation, rhinoplasty, fillers, and even gluteal fat grafting which she once called “the worst thing” she’s ever done cosmetically.

Her openness extends beyond surgery.

Last month, she released her memoir, which she described as “100 percent, authentically” her.

The book revealed personal bombshells about her life and marriage, even surprising Jelly Roll himself.

“It was little revelations for him too,” she explained. “Like, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize it was that intense.’”

Through it all, Bunnie says her honesty has only strengthened her relationship.

“He told me more this whole entire trip that he is proud of me and my team than I think he ever has,” she shared. “We can pull it together and we can do the damn thing when we need to.”