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Metro bus crashes into popular DC restaurant, luckily it was empty

AMBAR restaurant was empty when bus struck, preventing far more tragic outcome

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 04, 2026

Metro bus crashes into popular DC restaurant, luckily it was empty
Metro bus crashes into popular DC restaurant, luckily it was empty

A Metro bus hit the popular restaurant in the Shaw neighbourhood on Saturday morning, April 4.

The bus ended up partially inside the building, but luckily, there was no one inside the restaurant.

Four people have been injured and have been transferred to the hospital for evaluation. The injured people include the driver and passengers.

D.C. Fire and EMS officials reported that the tragic incident occurred around 7th and Q streets NW.

The incident occurred when another vehicle collided with the bus, causing it to veer into the AMBAR restaurant, which is a popular brunch and dinner spot. Luckily, the building was empty at that time.

The utility was shut off, and the firefighters began to search for victims while a collapse team checked the structural integrity of the building. After the bus was removed around noon, it was decided that there were no problems with the building’s structural integrity.

The emergency personnel stayed on site until late morning as the investigation was conducted. The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire & EMS have taken the lead to investigate the cause of this accident.

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