Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Kentucky Derby rumour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce found themselves swept into the Kentucky Derby rumor mill this week.

There were claims circulating online that the couple had purchased a 10 percent stake in race horse The Puma.

However, the rumour fell flat.

Page Six confirmed the pop star and NFL tight end have no ownership interest in the Derby contender.

The chatter which began on social media Monday, amplified when co-owner Michael Lavarone teased followers with a coy Instagram Story: ““OK people. Everyone asking me if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are partners on The Puma… all I can say is I signed an NDA, so I can’t confirm or deny.”

Despite the denial, the “Swift Effect” briefly rippled through Churchill Downs.

Odds on The Puma surged from 10 1 (+1000) to a +350 favorite midweek before settling back at +800 by Friday.

The horse remains among the top five entries heading into Saturday’s 152nd Kentucky Derby.

Swift, who is preparing to wed Kelce this summer, also sparked a separate wave of speculation this week.

Fans linked her Monday night outfit, a blue and white STAUD midi dress paired with a yellow Dior mini bag, to the color scheme of the Toy Story franchise, fueling theories she may be involved in Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5.