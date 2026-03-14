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Pi day 2026: How infinite number Pi powers space travel, medical breakthroughs

Pi day is celebrated every year on March 14

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 14, 2026

Pi day 2026: How infinite number Pi powers space travel, medical breakthroughs
Pi day 2026: How infinite number Pi powers space travel, medical breakthroughs

As dessert lovers and math enthusiasts are uniting to celebrate Pi Day on March 14, scientists are highlighting how this number holds significance beyond mathematical numbers.

Usually, the number is taught in mathematics while solving problems of the area of a circle. However, its application in cutting-edge science is as infinite as its famous digits.

The constant, which is equivalent to an infinite number of 3.14159265359, is fundamental to comprehending anything round or cyclical.

Researchers claim that the number is embedded in every single formula used for calculations involving spacecraft motion, material science, and propulsion systems.

It appears in formulas for wave motion, electromagnetism, and orbital mechanics, and is used by engineers to design parts like gears, pistons, and aircraft components.

Surprisingly, it also described patterns in nature like the curves of rivers, the structure of particles, and the shape of celestial bodies.

For testing computer performance and computational algorithms, pi serves as a benchmark.

In the field of medicine, it plays a key role in medical imaging such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans. The complex mathematical algorithms of CT scans and MRIs are resolved through it.

It transforms raw data into high-resolution, 3D images of the human body, helping doctors diagnose cancers, injuries, and neurological conditions.

The tradition of Pi Day started in 1988 at San Francisco’s Exploratorium museum, founded by physicist Larry Shaw. 

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