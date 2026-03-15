Which jobs are at risk? Meta’s 20% layoff plan sparks uncertainty

Meta Platforms has reported to layoff 20% or even more of its workforce, sending a wave of anxiety through the company.

The tech giant is considering the largest workforce reduction in a year, laying off almost 20% of the staff to offset rising artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure costs.

As reported by Reuters, multiple sources familiar with the matter asserted that Meta’s leadership has discussed the potential layoffs with senior executives, though there’s no confirmed data or number of employees being cut.

If implemented, the 20% laying off accounts for almost 15,800 people.

Although it is not confirmed, the roles that are associated with repetitive or automatable tasks will be largely affected.

Another speculation is about Metaverse and Reality Labs. Meta’s Reality Labs division has reportedly been a money-losing venture, burning through billions with limited returns.

As CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is not focusing on AI; the analysts predict that the metaverse can hit major layoffs.

Earlier, in 2022-2023, when Meta laid off about 21,000 positions, it majorly targeted management layers, aiming at “flattening” the organisation.

It is anticipated that similar cuts are expected this time, with project managers and coordinators potentially at risk.

The safest roles are currently the engineers, researchers, and product managers who are working on AI development, as the company is investing heavily to catch up with OpenAI and Google.