Instagram DMs becoming less secure: Meta to kill end-to-end encryption

Meta has announced the elimination of “end-to-end encryption” from direct messages on Instagram by May 8, 2026.

The company cited that the privacy feature was removed due to low user adoption.

The privacy feature that was rolled out in 2021 as the company’s mission for a more private social media ecosystem will not be discontinued, Meta confirmed.

In a statement, Meta stated: “Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we are removing this option from Instagram.”

For users who want to have a more secure conversation, it is requested to use WhatsApp, which has end-to-end encryption by default.

On Instagram, users must manually switch on the feature. For now, Meta has not announced any replacement feature for encrypted messaging.

Users who were using encrypted messages will soon receive instructions on how to download media and messages before the option disappears.

Last week, TikTok also decided not to introduce encrypted messages, stating that encryption can impede law enforcement and safety teams’ ability to review messages when needed.

Experts have expressed concern over Meta’s move, noting that it eliminates options for users seeking secure communication.