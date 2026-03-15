Govt directs private Hajj operators to complete visa processing by March 15

Muslims perform morning prayers in the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2025. — Reuters

Saudi deadline of March 20 is strict; no extensions or relaxations allowed.

All companies advised to complete visa processing of their Hujjaj early.

HOAP requests five-day relaxation due to short time before deadline.



ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has directed private Hajj operators to complete visa processing for Hajj-2026 by March 15, ahead of the Saudi authorities’ final deadline of March 20.

According to the ministry, the directive aims to avoid any delays due to the upcoming Eid holiday or other unforeseen reasons, The News reported.

"To avoid any unforeseen eventuality due to the Eid holiday or any other reason, it is imperative that the visa process may be completed by March 15," a March 9 correspondence to the Chairman of Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and Hajj companies said.

Earlier, the HOAP, on March 3, was apprised that the Saudi authorities have fixed March 20 as a deadline for visa issuances and it is strictly unextendable and no relaxation shall be granted beyond the stipulated date,” the Ministry of Religious Affairs said in a correspondence to the Chairman of the HOAP.

However, in view of the foregoing, all companies and dependent Hajj companies have been advised to complete visa processing of their respective Hujjaj well before time.

The HOAP had also been directed to submit a daily report to the ministry regarding the issuance of Hajj visas. "In view of a fresh letter from the Ministry, we are short by five days and want some relaxation," one of HOAP’s representatives said.

An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said that they are completing the whole visa process under the government’s regular scheme in line with directions and deadline given by the Saudi government, saying that biometrics of all over 119,000 intending pilgrims had been completed

"Our preparations for next year will also start soon after completion of the Hajj-2026 operation," he said.

In all, 60,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj under the private Hajj schemes this year.

Separately, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, currently in Makkah Al-Mukarramah to perform Umrah, led a delegation and met Saad Al-Shathri, a senior Islamic scholar and Adviser to the Royal Court of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, the minister conveyed the sentiments of the people and government of Pakistan regarding the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Sardar Yousuf emphasised that the people and government of Pakistan were ready to make every sacrifice for the safeguarding of Saudi Arabia, noting the Kingdom’s historical support to Pakistan during difficult times. Saad Al-Shathri reciprocated the sentiments and prayed for the well-being, prosperity, and stability of Pakistan.

Professor Sajjad Qamar and Dr Ehsan Sajid were also present during the meeting.