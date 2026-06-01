Cracks emerge in PTI as over 25 lawmakers skip KP parliamentary party meeting

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi addressing the KP PTI parliamentary party meeting, MAy 31, 2026. —Screengrab via Facebook@mMuhammadSohailAfridi

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi chairs meeting in Peshawar.

Absent members cite being abroad as reason for not attending.

Some lawmakers unhappy after being left out of cabinet: sources.

Signs of internal divisions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa surfaced on Sunday as more than 25 lawmakers remained absent from a meeting of the parliamentary party held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, was reportedly attended by only 75 lawmakers out of the 92-member parliamentary party.

Party sources said several disgruntled lawmakers, including former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Fazal Elahi and Nek Muhammad, did not attend the meeting. Most of the absent members cited being abroad or having other commitments as reasons for their absence.

Sources added that some lawmakers were unhappy with the chief minister after being left out of the provincial cabinet.

Addressing the meeting, CM Afridi said the strong attendance despite what he described as ongoing propaganda was proof of unity within the party.

“I welcome all members of the assembly who attended today’s meeting. No one can break us, nor can anyone force us to retreat from Imran Khan’s ideology,” he said.

Afridi said opponents had tried to create divisions within PTI but failed to weaken the party. He said the meeting agenda included briefing lawmakers on the health of PTI founder Khan and discussing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The chief minister said PTI leaders were not being allowed to meet Khan and expressed concern over his health. He claimed the former prime minister had suffered an 85% loss of vision in one eye and demanded that he be allowed medical treatment from doctors and at a hospital of his own choice in the presence of his family.

CM Afridi also accused the federal government of depriving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of its rights, saying supplies of gas and wheat to the province had been halted. He claimed the federal government owed the province more than Rs4.5 trillion and said PTI was working with other political parties to secure the province’s rights.

He said next year’s budget would be people-friendly and that development projects would reflect Khan’s vision.

Meanwhile, KP Information Minister Shafi Jan rejected reports of a forward bloc within PTI, saying all lawmakers continued to support the chief minister. He warned that any provincial assembly member who deviated from the party line would face serious political consequences.

“There is no forward bloc in PTI. Whoever moves away from the PTI founder’s line will end their political future,” he said.