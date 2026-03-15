Pakistan, Saudi Arabia step up diplomacy to avert wider conflict in Muslim world

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are seen in a meeting, in a photo released on March 12, 2026. — X@KSAmofaEN

Understanding reached during PM meeting with crown prince.

Islamabad, Jeddah stress urgent efforts to prevent escalation.

Both agree conflicts within Muslim world must be avoided.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are making concerted efforts to ensure that the ongoing regional tensions are resolved peacefully and do not escalate into a conflict among Muslim countries, The News reported, citing sources familiar with high-level talks in Jeddah.

The understanding emerged during a brief but important visit to Saudi Arabia by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Sources said both sides agreed that the current situation in the region requires urgent diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and ensure that disputes are resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

Both reiterated their consistent policy that conflicts within the Muslim world must be avoided and that every effort should be made to prevent the situation from turning into a wider confrontation among the Muslim states.

During the discussions, the Pakistani delegation expressed strong solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed that Pakistan has always stood by the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.

Officials said the Pakistani leadership also emphasised the special significance of Saudi Arabia as the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, describing their protection as a matter of honour and responsibility for Pakistan and its military.

The sources also noted the symbolic importance of Field Marshal Munir attending the meeting in a combat uniform, which was seen as a signal that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership remain united in their commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security.

Sources further disclosed that the Saudi Crown Prince hosted an exclusive dinner for the Pakistani delegation, attended only by PM Shehbaz, DPM Dar and COAS Munir — a gesture that officials interpreted as reflecting the close and special ties between the two countries.

Both sides, according to sources, agreed that at the time of heightened regional tensions, it is essential to reduce hostilities, prevent further escalation and promote unity within the Muslim world.