Teyana Taylor Oscars night turns tense in heated backstage clash

Teyana Taylor confronts man backstage at Oscars after alleged ‘shove’

Teyana Taylor, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another, was caught in a tense backstage clash moments after the 98th Academy Awards broadcast ended.

According to footage posted on social media, Taylor was visibly upset as she confronted a man she claimed had shoved her while she tried to move through the crowd.

“You’re a man putting his hands on a female,” she shouted, before repeating, ‘You’re very rude. You’re very rude. You’re very rude.’

She later told attendees nearby, “Do not touch me, do not shove me, do not push me.”

TMZ reported that the man was a security guard attempting to block Taylor and Warner Bros. co-head Pam Abdi from returning to the stage for the Best Picture photo with her One Battle After Another castmates.

The guard allegedly used his body to stop them and ‘physically’ pushed Taylor back.

Taylor had just missed out on the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, which went to Amy Madigan for Weapons.

Despite the loss, One Battle After Another swept the night with six wins including Best Picture, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn.

The confrontation quickly went viral.

Taylor had enjoyed a strong awards season with a Golden Globe win earlier in the year.

She made it clear in the clip why she was furious, “He literally shoved me… he was damn near shoving her too.”