Harry Hill shares savage remark Keeley Hawes made at BAFTAs

Harry Hill revealed a funny but harsh moment backstage at the BAFTAs that happened with Keeley Hawes.

The comedian said that even though he was successful, not everyone thought he was funny.

Harry remembered the 2008 BAFTA Awards, when he got his award from Hawes and Nicholas Hoult.

After the ceremony, the star overheard Hawes telling Hoult that she had never found anything he said funny, leaving Harry laughing about it later.

He said that she was not even the worst critic he had faced.

He also shared a moment from his ITV special where he thought his celebrity friends would cheer but some just looked unimpressed.

Harry became very famous for Harry Hill’s TV Burp, which got millions of viewers and even so, he said he was never the richest comedian.

The show’s busy schedule left him tired but he was happy it worked.

Before comedy, Harry trained as a doctor but decided to follow his dreams after losing his stepdad and now, he enjoys a calmer life with his wife Magda Archer and their two dogs.

He still writes jokes and says he doesn’t miss being constantly famous.