Jane Fonda Vs. Barbra Streisand: A look at their movies with Robert Redford

The 'Grace & Frankie' star notes she shared more screen time than Streisand with Redford

Jane Fonda is making headlines for her blunt remarks about Barbra Streisand being chosen to honour Robert Redford at the 2026 Oscars following his death in September 2025.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at an Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 15, Fonda joked that she should have been the one to honour her late friend instead of Streisand, who delivered a tribute during the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” segment.

“I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?” Fonda, 88, quipped. With a playful jab, the Grace & Frankie star added that Streisand, 83, “only made one movie with him, I made four! I have more to say.”

Indeed, Fonda famously starred alongside Redford in multiple films across the 1960s and 1970s, building a long-standing on-screen partnership that many fans still associate with the actor’s legacy. The pair famously starred in The Tall Story (1960), The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park (1967), and, more recently, Our Souls at Night (2017).

Meanwhile, the EGOT winner shared the screen with Redford just once, in the 1973 romantic drama The Way We Were. Still, the film remains one of his most iconic, thanks in part to their chemistry and the enduring popularity of its title song, which Streisand performed on Sunday night as part of her tribute.

One of Hollywood’s most celebrated movie stars, Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at the age of 89. His official cause of death remains unclear.