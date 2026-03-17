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Leonardo DiCaprio hits milestone with three Best Picture Oscar wins

‘One Battle After Another’ won Best Picture at the 98th Oscars

By
Hina Ali
|

March 17, 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio hits milestone with three Best Picture Oscar wins
Leonardo DiCaprio hits milestone with three Best Picture Oscar wins

Leonardo DiCaprio made another big mark in Hollywood by starring in three movies that won the Best Picture Oscar.

Now the 51-year-old made history with Titanic, The Departed and this year’s winner One Battle After Another.

Titanic, the epic which was directed by James Cameron, won eleven Oscars in 1997, including Best Picture and became one of the most famous films ever.

Almost ten years later, The Departed, directed by Martin Scorsese, won Best Picture at the 79th Oscars, adding another highlight to DiCaprio’s career.

And this year, One Battle After Another also won Best Picture at the 98th Oscars and earned praise for its acting, direction and writing.

Even though the actor has only one acting Oscar, being part of three Best Picture winners shows how good he is at choosing great films.

All of his fans online were amazed, saying that it is very rare for an actor to star in three Best Picture winners over different years.

These three movies also show Leonardo’s range as he went from a huge historical romance to a tough crime drama, and now a political action story.

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