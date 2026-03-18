Liam Payne death looms as Kate Cassidy unveils new romance after his passing

Liam Payne lost his life on 16 Oct 2024

Liam Payne may be gone, but his name is once again dominating headlines—this time because of the woman who loved him.

A year and a half after the One Direction star’s shocking death at 31, Kate Cassidy, his girlfriend at the time, has stunned fans by debuting a new romance on TikTok.

In a March 16 post, the 26-year-old was swept up bridal-style by a mystery man tagged as Michael, twirling to Olivia Newton-John’s “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

A black heart emoji in the caption sent fans into a frenzy, sparking both heartbreak and support.

The soft launch came after months of Kate sharing her grief journey publicly, from surviving Valentine’s Day without tears to reflecting that “you don’t move on from grief—you move forward with it.”

Now, her forward motion includes love, and fans are rallying behind her.

“We all miss Liam and always will, but you deserve to feel love again,” one wrote.

Another added, “Happiness looks so good on you babes.”

Meanwhile, Payne’s One Direction bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson, continue to honor his memory.

Styles, promoting his fourth studio album, admitted Liam’s death forced him to reevaluate his own life.

“…the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest,” he told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this month.