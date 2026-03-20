Princess Anne follows Sophie’s feat, putting ‘royal’ in health research

Princess Anne marked a major milestone on Tuesday in London with the launch of the Health Sciences University Chancellor’s Fund.



Serving as Chancellor, the Princess Royal toured the campus, spending time with staff, students, and patients while getting a close look at the university’s work.

The newly unveiled Fund is designed to fast-track that mission, channeling support into education, innovation, and community wellbeing.

A key moment of the visit came with the signing of the Legacy Charter, formalised by Her Royal Highness alongside Vice-Chancellor Professor Lesley Haig.

The document lays down the guiding principles that will steer the program for years to come.

Professor Haig captured the mood, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the royal visit and the collective effort.

She shared the moment on Instagram describing it as more than just financial backing, but the foundation of something lasting.

“I am deeply grateful to the Princess Royal, for attending the inauguration.

I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to all those whose vision and support have made this endeavour possible.

We are building not only a fund, but a legacy.”

