Celebrities set couple goals with loved-up Eid ul Fitr celebrations

A collage of Eid pictures from celebrity couples' Instagram accounts. — Instagram@naimalkhawarkhan/danishtaimoor16/hinaafridiofficial

Pakistani showbiz stars lit up social media this Eid, sharing heartwarming moments with their spouses and serving major couple goals. From coordinated outfits to candid, joy-filled snapshots, celebrity couples gave fans a glimpse into their festive celebrations, blending style with affection.

Among those who stood out were Naimal Khawar-Hamza Ali Abbasi and Ayeza Khan-Danish Taimoor, who impressed with their perfectly colour-coordinated ensembles, while Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt shared intimate family moments that quickly won over fans.

Newly-wed couples Sabeena Syed and Khaqan Shahnawaz, and Hina Afridi and Taimoor also joined in, posting beautiful pictures that captured the spirit of togetherness.

Have a look at all those adorable posts:

The flood of Eid posts highlighted not just fashion statements but the warmth of companionship, as fans flooded comment sections with admiration and well wishes. With their effortless chemistry and festive charm, these celebrity couples once again turned Eid into a celebration of love both on and off screen