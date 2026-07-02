Freestyle rap artist Ghani Tiger making waves in London

Pakistan’s freestyle rapper Ghani Tiger performs in front of fans in London. — Reporter

LONDON: Pakistani freestyle rapper Ghani Tiger is making his presence felt in London as he continues to connect with fans through his energetic Punjabi and Urdu rap songs and poetry.

After moving to London from Pakistan around a year ago, Tiger has shot to fame through his freestyle rapping, often focusing on relevant social and political issues.

In recent months, his rap tribute to the Pakistan armed forces went viral on social media due to its catchy lyrics and patriotic theme.

Tiger, whose real name is Hamza Ghani, has opened concerts for rap star Bohemia, Abrar-ul-Haq and Bilal Saeed at London venues, drawing loud applause from fans.

He has also performed at private events, street corners and several iconic London locations, including Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus.

Tiger is considered a gifted talent by many in the industry.

He can create and perform a new rap song within seconds, developing the lyrics, rhythm and delivery almost instantly. Bohemia, Abrar-ul-Haq and Zeeshan Rokhri have described him as a genius talent for his ability to create instant rap poetry.

In 2020, his father was killed and his brother was shot in Pasrur, Punjab. Tiger posted an emotional video asking for justice, and the case drew major attention online.

According to Tiger, some of those involved in his father's killing remain at large. He later turned his personal tragedy into emotional songs of loss, hope and survival.

In an interview, he said: "My father's killing was the darkest phase of my life. I was young when he was killed. I created hope out of despair and decided to live on through positivity and hope. I worked hard to look after my family and ensured that I give education to the needy around me."

He made a name for himself through the underground rap circuit in Pakistan, live events and online streaming platforms.

He is now known for his sharp delivery, street-inspired lyrics and strong social media following, establishing himself as one of Pakistan's rising freestyle rap voices.

He said: "I learnt through my real-life story how to turn everyday emotions, struggles and ambitions into punchy rap performances. I have been reaching a wider British-Asian audience since moving to London. There is a growing influence of South Asian rap in the UK, where artists are mixing Punjabi, Urdu and English sounds to create music that speaks directly to diaspora communities. I love this."

Tiger said artists in the freestyle rap genre appeal to audiences through their raw and unfiltered style.

He said: "Rap artists are generally not polished industry products. Instead, their music carries the feel of real-life experience, online hustle and grassroots popularity. It is very different from traditional, soft and poetic music. It is all about a different experience. A large number of the new generation relates to this style of music."

Tiger said gaining recognition through freestyle rap is not easy.

He said: "I have personally not sought traditional routes into fame. I believe in building my own stage, finding my own audiences and taking my sound directly to the people. Social media has been of huge help."

For Tiger, London has become a new platform to showcase his freestyle talent, reach wider audiences and strengthen his connection with fans across the British-Pakistani community.