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Juggun Kazim slams tourists for ruining Nathia Gali

Actor urges tourists to take responsibility for their own waste to preserve Pakistan's gifted natural beauty

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Web Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Actor and television presenter Juggun Kazim can be in Nathia Gali in this screengrab taken from a video. — Instagram/@juggunkazim
Actor and television presenter Juggun Kazim can be in Nathia Gali in this screengrab taken from a video. — Instagram/@juggunkazim

Pakistani-Canadian actor and television presenter Juggun Kazim, who is currently on a vacation in Nathia Gali with her family, expressed deep sorrow over the state of the hiking trails.

On Tuesday afternoon, the television host took to her official Instagram handle to share her frustration.

In the shared video, she said: "What nonsense is this? People just leave their trash behind. I have come to Nathia Gali, and whichever place I visit, it's the same condition. If there were plastic bags, whoever threw them, why couldn't they just carry those plastic bags and throw them properly in a garbage can?"

She went on to add: "Sorry, I don't usually get aggressive, but this is ridiculous. Then we complain that climate change is happening and things have gone bad… So all of this is happening because of this, right? Because we do not take care of our world — this beautiful universe that Almighty Allah has blessed us with. Then when things go wrong, it is our own fault."

Alongside the clip, she wrote a caption reading: "We travel to beautiful places to escape the mess. Let’s not leave our mess behind for someone else to clean up. Take your memories. Take your photographs. Take your garbage too."

On the personal front, Juggun tied the knot with lawyer Faisal Naqvi in June 2013, and the pair share two children: a son, Hassan, and a daughter, Syeda Noor Bano Naqvi.

Juggun also has a son, Hamza, from her previous marriage to Adnan Ghafoor.

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