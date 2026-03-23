Oil prices surge after Trump issues Iran ultimatum

Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang province, China August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019. — Reuters

WTI crude briefly surpasses $100 per barrel; Brent reached $113.44.

Prices go beyond Feb 27 levels of $67.02 (WTI) and $72.48 (Brent).

After Trump warning, Iran threatens to blow up energy sites of US, allies.

TOKYO: Oil prices rose early Monday after US President Donald Trump gave Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to open the Strait of Hormuz or face decimation of its energy infrastructure, and Israel warned the war would continue for several more weeks.

Shortly after the 2200 GMT open, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US benchmark crude, for May delivery was up 1.8 percent to just over $100 per barrel, before retreating slightly.

The price of North Sea Brent crude for May delivery rose at a similar rate, to $113.44 per barrel before sliding to around $111 some 45 minutes into trading.

On February 27, the day before the US-Israeli attacks began on Iran, they stood at $67.02 and $72.48 per barrel, respectively.

Trump and Tehran have issued tit-for-tat threats as the war entered its fourth week, with the US president demanding the Islamic republic reopen the blocked Strait of Hormuz, through which some 20 percent of the world's oil and gas shipments transit.

The bottleneck has nearly halted all petroleum shipments through the narrow waterway, and oil prices have spiked.

Trump posted late Saturday on Truth Social that US forces would "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants – "starting with the biggest one first" – if Tehran did not fully reopen the strait within 48 hours, or 23:44 GMT on Monday, according to the time of his post.

In response, Iran's army said it will target energy and desalination infrastructure "belonging to the US and the regime in the region," according to the Fars news agency.

Meanwhile Israel's military chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, said Sunday his forces were expanding their ground campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, and warned of a lengthy operation.

"We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan," he said.

In retaliation for the US and Israeli military operation, Iran is carrying out missile and drone strikes against infrastructure – particularly energy targets – in countries allied with Washington, as well as against ships in the Gulf, specifically threatening those venturing into the strait.