Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin family ‘split up’ on flight

Brenda Song put one of America’s biggest airlines on blast after what she described as a nightmare travel experience with partner Macaulay Culkin and their two young children.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum alleged that Alaska Airlines gave away her family’s first‑class seats.

She revealed she had booked the tickets six months in advance for her son’s birthday trip.

The result?

The couple and their kids, Dakota (4) and Carson (3) were separated during the flight.

“I didn’t know when you book your first class tickets 6 months in advance for your family of six… @alaskaair can just give away your seats the morning of with no warning — splitting up you and your 3 and 4 year old kids,” the 37-year-old took to Instagram Story to post a fiery note March 21.

“We will never fly @alaskaair again and neither should you.”

The 45-year-old Culkin quickly backed her up, reposting the message with a cheeky warning: “Hell hath no fury like a Brenda scorned.”

The airline responded swiftly.

It called the incident “unacceptable” and “not reflective of the care we strive to deliver.”

In a statement to E! News, Alaska Airlines apologized.

“Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families. We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience,” it stated.

The company added that they had reached out to the family to “make it right.”