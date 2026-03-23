Pakistan military leadership vows resolve to eliminate threats to national security

(From left) Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. — ISPR/File

Armed forces reiterate commitment to defend national sovereignty.

Pakistan Day recalls unity behind creation of homeland: ISPR.

Military, public united against terrorism and extremism: ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to defending national sovereignty, combating terrorism, and ensuring internal security, saying that they remain unwavering in their resolve to eradicate threats to the country’s security.

Pakistan Day, observed on March 23 every year, commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

In a statement marking the 86th anniversary of Pakistan Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the country continues to confront the menace of terrorism and extremism, adding that the armed forces, in coordination with law enforcement agencies and the public, remain steadfast in ensuring national security.

The statement said the armed forces reaffirm their enduring commitment to defending the country’s frontiers, safeguarding sovereignty, and maintaining internal stability against all forms of aggression and terrorism.

Extending congratulations to the nation, Chief of Defence Staff (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu lauded the spirit of the people and paid tribute to their resilience.

Recalling the significance of March 23, 1940, the statement described it as a defining moment that laid the foundation for an independent homeland, reflecting the collective vision and determination of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

It said Pakistan continues to progress under democratic principles, guided by faith, hope and resilience, while remaining committed to strengthening state institutions and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

Highlighting Pakistan’s global role, the ISPR said the country stands as a responsible member of the international community, advocating peace, stability and cooperation.

The ISPR added that the nation, united in purpose, continues its journey forward with resilience and a firm commitment to long-term prosperity.

The statement comes as the Pakistan Army responded to the Afghan Taliban’s unprovoked attacks, resulting in the killing of more than 700 Taliban operatives and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and the destruction of several important Afghan infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Pakistan announced a temporary pause in the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq against terrorists in view of the Islamic festival of Eid ul Fitr.

In an X post, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that upon Islamabad’s own initiative as well as on the request from the brotherly Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, the government has decided to announce a temporary pause in the ongoing military operation against the terrorists.

“The pause shall be applicable from midnight 18/19 March 2026 to midnight 23/24 March 2026,” he added. The minister also said that Islamabad offers the gesture in good faith and in keeping with the Islamic norms.