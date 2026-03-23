Steven Spielberg reveals shocking truth about Tom Cruise

Steven Spielberg opened up about what it’s really like to collaborate with Tom Cruise and the director didn’t hold back on the unusual habits that make the actor stand out on set.

Speaking at a keynote event during the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, the 799-year-old reflected on directing Cruise in Minority Report (2002) and War of the Worlds (2005).

The legendary filmmaker revealed that Cruise would arrive on set before the crew every single day.

He would insist on mapping out the entire shoot with Spielberg before cameras rolled.

“Tom Cruise showed up every morning when I showed up,” Spielberg recalled.

“I show up before the crew. So I get to the set sometimes at 6:30 in the morning.

On Minority Report and on War of the Worlds, Tom would insist on getting there when I got there so we would map out the whole day… which was really helpful for me.”

Spielberg described the process as deeply collaborative, praising Cruise’s commitment to preparation and his relentless drive to perfect his craft.

Cruise, known for performing his own stunts and constantly training in new skills, has long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most dedicated stars.

From designing pilot training programs for Top Gun: Maverick costars to personally flying aircraft in Mission: Impossible, Cruise’s reputation for going above and beyond has become legendary.

Spielberg’s remarks only reinforce the image of an actor who treats every project as a full immersion experience.