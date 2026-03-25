Usher addresses claims he had fight with Justin Bieber at Oscars party

Usher addresses claim he had a fight with Justin Bieber at Oscars party

Usher has pushed back on reports that he got into an intense argument with Justin Bieber at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty, with a close friend of the singer saying the story has been blown well out of proportion.

TMZ reported last week that Usher, 47, approached Bieber, 32, at the star-studded bash in an angry manner, with sources describing the exchange as "heated", though not physical.

The report also included a claim that Bieber has "always been rude" to Usher and has been trying to "erase everyone in his past."

Usher's response, relayed through his friend Da Brat on The Rickey Smiley Show, was straightforward.

"I spoke to Usher, and he said, 'This is an exaggeration of the conversation,'" Da Brat said.

She went on to defend the history between the two artists, pointing to Usher's consistent support of Bieber over the years.

"He's been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years and y'all can actually check the records for all that, he has been."

On Bieber's current situation, Da Brat was measured.

"Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he's created," she said.

"Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other." She was clear that any suggestion of bad blood was wide of the mark.

"They are definitely cool with each other, and they have love and they support each other. People just take stuff out of context when they see something and they run with it."

Usher played a central role in launching Bieber's career, serving as a mentor to the Canadian singer from a young age alongside former manager Scooter Braun.

The relationship between the two has been a well-documented part of pop music history, making the suggestion of a falling-out particularly attention-grabbing, which, according to Da Brat, is precisely the problem.