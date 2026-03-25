Petrol pump owners threaten countrywide shutdown if concerns go 'unheard'

A sign that shows the petrol dealers' reservation against the government as the petrol pump remains closed due to the strike in Karachi on July 5, 2024. — Geo.tv

Pump owners seek urgent meeting with petroleum minister.

Dealers cite operational, financial, pricing challenges.

APPPOA demands role in petroleum sector policymaking decisions.



ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Petrol Pump Owners Association (APPPOA) has warned of a nationwide shutdown of petrol pumps if its concerns are not addressed, seeking an immediate meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik.

In a letter addressed to the minister, Vice Chairman APPPOA Nouman Ali Butt maintained that petrol pump owners across the country are facing serious challenges related to operations, finance, pricing, and sudden disruptions caused by force majeure situations.

The development comes amid uncertainty over fuel prices due to ongoing Middle East tensions, which have prompted the government to increase fuel prices.

In his letter, Butt said that they had previously raised the same issues on March 6 but received no response. The association called on the government to include industry stakeholders in policymaking related to the petroleum sector.

The APPPOA also requested an urgent meeting with the minister to discuss the concerns of approximately 14,000 to 15,000 petrol pump owners, stating that these issues require immediate attention.

The letter also carried a warning that if their concerns continue to be ignored, petrol pump owners would be "compelled to shut down operations.

Such a move, the association cautioned, could trigger another fuel crisis in Pakistan.

While expressing hope for a constructive response, the association noted that responsibility for any resulting crisis would lie with the Petroleum Division if timely action is not taken.

It is pertinent to note that since the start of the Middle East conflict, the government has increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs55 per litre each, kerosene oil by over Rs200 per litre, and high-octane fuel by Rs200 per litre.

Earlier on Tuesday, a committee monitoring petrol prices was informed that Pakistan has “largely secured” petrol cargoes for March and April.

The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, where participants reviewed the energy supply situation and assessed developments in global oil and gas markets, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.