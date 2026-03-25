Robert Pattinson makes embarrassing confession about Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse might be the love of Robert Pattinson's life, as well as his rumoured wife but there is one thing he struggles to do for her.

The 39-year-old actor recently made a confession about his private relationship in an interview with Zendaya, ahead of the release of their movie The Drama.

Pattinson and Zendaya were asked what they would choose between two difficult-to-hear truths - being told that their partners don't like the way they cook or that their partners have their birthdays written down somewhere because they cannot remember it.

While the Euphoria star quickly admitted that she wouldn't mind being told she doesn't cook well, because she is not fond of cooking, Pattinson laughed embarrassingly until nudged to answer.

The Twilight star then confessed that he really struggles with remembering birthdays, even that of his fiancée's.

When Zendaya interrogated hi, saying, "even your significant other?," Pattinson tried to defend himself, sharing that "Suki's birthday is at the beginning of the year, there is a lot going on..."

Despite his attempts at defence, the Dune actress mocked Pattinson for forgetting the Good Looking hitmaker's special day.

Notably, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress celebrates her birthday on January 5.

The Batman actor and Waterhouse have been together since 2018, and welcomed a daughter in 2024.