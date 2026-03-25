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Miley Cyrus new song 'Younger You' from 'Hannah Montana' gets release date

The Grammy-winner and Disney icon is celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with an emotional new song

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 25, 2026

Miley Cyrus new song &apos;Younger You&apos; from &apos;Hannah Montana&apos; gets release date
Miley Cyrus debuts new song on 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special' 

Miley Cyrus is leaving fans with one final gift from Hannah Montana.

After closing out The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special with an emotional performance of her never-before-heard song, Younger You, Cyrus is making the song available to stream this Friday (March 27).

Making the announcement on her social media, the Grammy-winner reflected, “Celebrating Hannah Montana isn’t just honoring a show, it’s a full-circle moment for me. HM was the beginning of the life I know now. The bond my fans and I share is as rare and beautiful as this whole journey has been”

“I adore you all and love you deeply,” she continued. “This anniversary special is a gift from me to younger you, my way of saying thank you for your loyalty and for growing with me every step of the way. This song says it all…”

Younger You is written from the perspective of one’s younger self “checking in” on their older/ current self. When Cyrus debuted the song in the Anniversary Special on Tuesday, clips of her younger self on Hannah Montana played on a screen behind the stage.

The song begins with the words, “Hey, you. It’s younger you. I’m just checking in to see if you still remember me. Hey, you. It’s younger you, do you still pray before bed, or are you worrying instead?” 

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