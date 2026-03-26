Sarah Jessica Parker turns 61: Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis celebrate

SJP receives birthday love from her 'And Just Like That' costars

And just like that… Sarah Jessica Parker turned 61.

The Emmy-winning actress marked another trip around the sun on Wednesday, March 25. And among the first to wish her were her Sex and the City castmates, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes opposite SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw, celebrated her longtime friend by sharing an Instagram carousel of their friendship through the years, including one of them sharing the screen on the 1981 ABC movie My Body, My Child — long before they starred together on Sex and the City.

“A very happy birthday to my incredible and very dear friend Sarah Jessica. 47 years and counting!” wrote Nixon. “As well as I know you, you never cease to amaze and inspire me.”

Kristin Davis, beloved as Charlotte York on SATC, wrote, “Happy birthday Sarah… It’s so wonderful to get to go through all these many years with you… Looking forward to many more.”

Davis’ wish was also accompanied by a series of photographs of the pair from red carpets to supermarkets.

After dominating the ‘90s and 2000s with six seasons and two movies of Sex and the City, the trio reunited for the 2021 reboot, And Just Like That, which ran for three seasons before being abruptly cancelled last year.