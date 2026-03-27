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Mortal remains of Pakistani national killed in Abu Dhabi missile strike repatriated to Islamabad

Marjan, who belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, worked as a driver in Abu Dhabi

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

March 27, 2026

Smoke rising from an area near the Dubai International Airport is seen through the windshield of a vehicle, after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026. — Reuters
Smoke rising from an area near the Dubai International Airport is seen through the windshield of a vehicle, after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to Dubai authorities, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 16, 2026. — Reuters

ABU DHABI: The mortal remains of a Pakistani man killed by missile debris in Abu Dhabi has been repatriated to Islamabad, officials confirmed on Friday.

Deceased Safir Ullah Eid Marjan will be taken to his hometown of Bannu in northwestern Pakistan for burial.

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi said all arrangements for the return of Marian's body had been completed. Transport from Islamabad airport to his family home was also arranged.

Marjan, who belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been working as a driver in Abu Dhabi.

Officials said the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation is assisting in delivering the bodies of deceased nationals to their families. A government representative accompanies the body and formally hands it over to relatives.

The Pakistani mission expressed condolences to the family and thanked the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Abu Dhabi Police for their support in ensuring the timely repatriation.

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