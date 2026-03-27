Alysa Liu, Taylor Swift share iconic moment onstage at iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor Swift pays tribute to Alysa Liu at iHeartRadio Awards

Alysa Liu and Taylor Swift exuded power at the iHeartRadio Awards ceremony on Thursday, March 26, as the Olympics winner presented the pop superstar with the Artist of the Year award.

The 20-year-old figure skater gushed about Swift as she introduced the Eras Tour performer, crediting her for her and her team’s gold medal win at the 2026 Milan Olympics.

The sports star who recently won the Winter Games in February, thanked Swift for narrating the Olympics introduction video, introducer the "Blade Angels" trio of figure skaters Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

"She is the G.O.A.T. of music,” Liu said, adding, "She lent her voice and music by narrating a video introducing me and the other 'Blade Angels.' I gotta say, I think that’s why we won."

Arriving to the stage to receive the award, the Opalite hitmaker also paid tribute to the Olympian, saying, “I just want to say, first of all, to receive this award from Alysa, who brought me so much happiness, and everyone else so much happiness with your performances.”

The Grammy winner, who made history at the award show, becoming the most-awarded artist in the ceremony’s history, added, “And I was so inspired by how much diligence and work and effort and love you have for what you do.”

Swift then continued to share an inspiring perspective with fans to nurture their art, and hone their craft without seeking validation from the internet.