Ariana Grande expresses gratitude after warm reception for new song

Ariana Grande is sending a sweet message to everyone that warmly embraced her new song, titled Hate That I Made You Love Me

A couple of days after dropping the lead and first single from her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal, the former Nickelodeon and Disney star expressed gratitude to all her admirers for showering their love on her latest release.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, May 30, the 7 Rings hitmaker posted a black and white video, capturing moments from her latest rehearsals ahead of the upcoming Eternal Sunshine tour.

“Got sm love !!!!!!!! hate that i made you love me release & our first full run through simultaneously,” she captioned the 50-seconds clip, completed with a butterfly icon.

In addition to the new-song reception, the Bang Bang chart-topper was thankful that her entire show was performed from start to finish during rehearsals for the very first time.

The montage of short clips captured her performing on the stage in front of the mic as she treated her crew with the live rendition of her latest song saying, “Enjoy. Just came out 20 minutes ago.”

Her team also surprised her with a customised cake to celebrate the occasion, “That was so cute,” she gushed over their sweet gesture.

The cast and crew's first complete rehearsal of the full tour show includes performing the entire setlist in order, testing stage transitions, running choreography, checking lighting, visuals, costumes, and technical cues while simulating the actual concert as closely as possible.

Grande's update about the “first full run” is a sign that rehearsals have reached an advanced stage and the production is starting to come together as a complete show.