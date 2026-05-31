Dua Lipa, Callum Turner secretly marry after two years of dating

The couple first confirmed their relationship in the summer of 2024

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are officially a married couple!

According to reports from The Daily Mail and The Sun, the pop star quietly married the actor in an intimate London ceremony on May 31 — less than a year after confirming their engagement.

The couple reportedly exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by a small group of family and friends. Photos published by the outlets showed Lipa, 30, wearing a white dress, matching gloves and an oversized hat, while Turner, 36, opted for a navy suit and tie as they walked hand in hand following the ceremony.

The newlyweds have yet to confirm the news themselves.

Lipa and Turner first sparked romance rumours in January 2024 after attending the Masters of Air afterparty in London together. By July, they had made their relationship Instagram official.

A year later, the pair got engaged.

Speaking to British Vogue in June 2025, the Grammy-winner revealed she hoped to tie the knot after completing her world tour and opened up about how her perspective on marriage had changed.

“[I] never really understood the weight of it,” Lipa explained. "This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever — it’s a really special feeling."

During the same Vogue interview, the Levitating hitmaker also shared her hopes for starting a family in the future. “I’d love to have kids one day,” she said. “But it’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time.”