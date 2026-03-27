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Kash Patel's personal email hacked by Iran-linked group: See what data is leaked?

Handala hackers publish personal photos, documents from Kash Patel’s inbox

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Kash Patel&apos;s personal email hacked by Iran-linked group: See what data is leaked?
Kash Patel’s personal email hacked by Iran-linked group: See what data is leaked?

Iran-linked hackers claimed responsibility for hacking FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account.

The incident took place on Friday, March 27, when personal photographs and a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019 were published.

The hacking group identified as Handala shared images on its website with Patel smoking cigars, riding in a convertible, and posing with a bottle of alcohol.

The breach is later confirmed by a Justice Department Official who stated that the published material appeared to be authentic and not AI.

The western researchers referred to the hacking group as a persona used by Iranian government cyberintelligence units.

The incident is not the first time that Iranian hackers, in particular, have targeted Patel. In late 2024, before Patel was appointed to head the FBI, officials told him that some of his personal communications had been accessed by hackers in a larger Iranian hacking operation targeting incoming officials in the Trump administration.

Recently, Handala also claimed responsibility for cyberattacking Michigan-based medical device maker Stryker.

Officials reported that a massive amount of company data was lost during the breach.

The group has presented their actions as retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

The FBI and Google, the parent company of Gmail, did not immediately comment on the matter. Reuters was unable to verify the leaked emails.

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