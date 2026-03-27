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Who is Clavicular? Lookmaxxing influencer arrested in Florida after shooting alligator

Clavicular’s alligator shooting video sparks outrage as Florida officials investigate

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Who is Clavicular? Lookmaxxing influencer arrested in Florida after shooting alligator
Who is Clavicular? Lookmaxxing influencer arrested in Florida after shooting alligator 

A group of online influencers is under investigation by Florida wildlife officials following an online video in which they fire more than 25 bullets into an alligator.

The incident took place in the Everglades, sparking outrage online.

The video was streamed on the platform Kick, where the looksmaxxing influencer Braden Peters, widely known as “Clavicular,” and fellow creator Andrew Mora, known as “Cuban Tarzan,” approach an alligator floating in lily pads.

To check whether he is alive or not, the pair opened fire with the apparent approval of their airboat driver.

On Thursday, March 26, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

According to the law of Florida, it is illegal to harass or kill an alligator outside of state-permitted hunting season, which is usually in summer.

Peters, a popular figure for his extreme “looksmaxxing” videos that include striking his own face with a hammer to reshape his facial bones, was arrested on unrelated misdemeanor battery charges in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday night in connection with a prior fight.

There’s a mixed reaction on social media regarding the incident, with most of the netizens demanding prosecutions.

Wildlife officials stated they will provide additional information as the investigation continues. 

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