Netflix price increase 2026: How much subscriptions cost now for every plan

Netflix has officially announced an increase in subscription prices across all plans.

This marks the first price hike since January 2025. The new price hike will be effective from March 26 for new subscribers.

Existing members will be notified via email in case any changes are applied to their existing billing cycles.

Here’s what subscribers will now pay for each plan:

Premium tier: $26.99 a month, up from $22.99. This plan offers 4K + HDR streaming, unlimited ad-free content, spatial audio, the ability to watch on four devices at the same time, and the ability to download content on up to six devices. Additionally, the plan offers the option of adding up to two extra members who don’t live in the household.

Standard ad-free tier: Users will pay $19.99 per month, which was previously $17.99. The plan comes with HD streaming, ad-free content, and watching on two supported devices. Users can also download on two devices and can add one non-household member.

Standard with advertisement: $8.99 a month, which is a price increase from $7.99. With this plan, one gets access to HD streaming with ads, most movies, TV shows, and games, as well as the ability to watch or download on two devices at a time.

The streaming giant has also increased the extra member fee. To add a non-household member on an ad-supported plan, the user has to pay $7.99, while on an ad-free plan add one is available for $9.99 per month.