Trump made fun of UK planes by comparing them with ‘toys’ in latest dig at Keir Starmer

U.S. President Donald Trump has again slammed the United Kingdom’s military strength, dismissing its two aircraft carriers.

Trump compared two aircraft named “HMS Queen Elizabeth” and “HMS Prince of Wales” to “toys” in comparison to their American counterparts.

The comment was made while Trump was speaking at a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 26, where he revived his complaints about NATO allies that failed to offer sufficient support during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

He also claimed that the UK had offered to send its carriers to the Middle East, but only after the fighting concluded.

Trump said: “We had the UK say that ‘we’ll send,’ this is three weeks ago, ‘we’ll send our aircraft carrier,’ which aren’t the best aircraft carriers by the way.”

“They’re toys compared to what we have,” he added.

The president also lashed out at NATO allies in general, accusing them of doing "absolutely nothing" to help the US in the war.

Downing Street has already denied the claim by President Trump that the UK had offered to deploy carriers, saying it was false.

The remarks are the latest in a series of barbs by President Trump aimed at the government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.