 
Geo News

Jarvis Butts, who killed Detroit girl Na'Ziyah Harris, dies in prison: Here's what we know

Jarvis Butts was sentenced in March this year to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of a teen named Na’Ziyah Harris

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Jarvis Butts, who killed Detroit girl Na&apos;Ziyah Harris, dies in prison: Here&apos;s what we know
Jarvis Butts, who killed Detroit girl Na'Ziyah Harris, dies in prison: Here's what we know

Jarvis Butts, the Detroit man convicted of murdering missing 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris has died in prison, officials confirm.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed that Butts was pronounced dead on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Butts was held at Charles Egler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Michigan.

According to the statement, corrections staff tried to save his life, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Butts died on Thursday morning, March 26.

Jarvis Butts, 43, was sentenced in March this year to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of a teen named Na’Ziyah Harris.

According to the officials, Na’Ziyah was last spotted dropping off a school bus on January 9, 2024, in the area of Cornwall Street and Three Mile Drive on Detroit’s east side.

Back when Butts was originally charged in the case, the girl’s body had still not been found.

And a condition of his plea agreement was included he give truthful information about the location of her body.

However, as per the latest information, efforts are underway to locate the body of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris.

According to the prosecutor’s office, they are satisfied Butts gave truthful information, but on the other hand, Detroit Police Department has an opposite view.

According to the DPD spokeswoman Jasmin Barmore, who stated to Detroit Free Press on March 26, “We will continue our efforts in locating the body of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris.

Trump made fun of UK planes by comparing them with ‘toys' in latest dig at Keir Starmer
Trump made fun of UK planes by comparing them with ‘toys' in latest dig at Keir Starmer
GitHub to begin training AI models on user data: Here's how to save yourself
GitHub to begin training AI models on user data: Here's how to save yourself
NASA astronaut's ‘alien egg' photo turns out to be space potato
NASA astronaut's ‘alien egg' photo turns out to be space potato
Is Metformin safe? New brain study reveals surprising answer
Is Metformin safe? New brain study reveals surprising answer
HBO Max is free for million of Sky customers starting today
HBO Max is free for million of Sky customers starting today
What is new COVID variant BA.3.2? Know everything about symptoms, spread, prevention
What is new COVID variant BA.3.2? Know everything about symptoms, spread, prevention
Why Draymond Green was heartbroken by Moses Moody's gruesome leg injury
Why Draymond Green was heartbroken by Moses Moody's gruesome leg injury
How to lock in mortgage rate before Iran conflict drives costs further higher?
How to lock in mortgage rate before Iran conflict drives costs further higher?