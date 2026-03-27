Jarvis Butts, who killed Detroit girl Na'Ziyah Harris, dies in prison: Here's what we know

Jarvis Butts, the Detroit man convicted of murdering missing 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris has died in prison, officials confirm.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed that Butts was pronounced dead on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

Butts was held at Charles Egler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson, Michigan.

According to the statement, corrections staff tried to save his life, but their efforts were unsuccessful, and Butts died on Thursday morning, March 26.

Jarvis Butts, 43, was sentenced in March this year to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of a teen named Na’Ziyah Harris.

According to the officials, Na’Ziyah was last spotted dropping off a school bus on January 9, 2024, in the area of Cornwall Street and Three Mile Drive on Detroit’s east side.

Back when Butts was originally charged in the case, the girl’s body had still not been found.

And a condition of his plea agreement was included he give truthful information about the location of her body.

However, as per the latest information, efforts are underway to locate the body of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris.

According to the prosecutor’s office, they are satisfied Butts gave truthful information, but on the other hand, Detroit Police Department has an opposite view.

According to the DPD spokeswoman Jasmin Barmore, who stated to Detroit Free Press on March 26, “We will continue our efforts in locating the body of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris.