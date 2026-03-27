How much is PS5 now? Sony confirms new console costs starting April 2

Sony has announced a price hike for its PlayStation 5 console lineup, with all models rising by at least $100 globally.

The pricing will be effective from April 2, 2026.

The cheapest Digital Edition PS5 will now cost $599.99, a rise from $499.99. On the other hand, the standard version with a disc drive will be sold at $649.99.

The premium version of PS5 Pro will experience a higher price increase of $150 and will be sold at $899.99. There is also a price increase in the PlayStation Portal remote player to $249.99.

In the U.K., prices surge to £569.99 for the standard PS5, £519.99 for the Digital Edition, and £789.99 for the Pro.

In European markets, similar trend will be observed.

The company raised the price for the second time in a year, following a $50 hike last August.

Sony attributed the price hike to “continued pressures in the global economic landscape,” referring to increasing memory cost.

In an official statement, Sony stated: “We know that price changes impact our community.”

“After careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences,” company added.